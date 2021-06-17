Mike Banom
Deck of Robots Playing Cards package design playing cards robot magic illustration studio photography photography
  1. Stellarfactory-Deck_of_Robots-Floating-UE2--BBB3.jpg
  2. Stellarfactory-Deck_of_Robots-Floating-UE2--BBB2--2.jpg
  3. Stellarfactory-Deck_of_Robots-Floating-UE2--BBB2--3.jpg
  4. Stellarfactory-Deck_of_Robots-Floating-UE2--BBB2--4.jpg
  5. Stellarfactory-Deck_of_Robots-Floating-UE2--BBB2--5.jpg

Some photography magic featuring Deck of Robots — a playing card deck we designed with Stellar Factory.

Photography:
Mike Banom

Design by:
Lisa Champ

