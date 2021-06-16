Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alisha Ober Designs

Devious Badger

Alisha Ober Designs
Alisha Ober Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Devious Badger turkeys badger kidlit childrens illustration procreate illustration
Download color palette

This was a #DrawMoor drawing prompt from Twitter:

"A smartly dressed badger, looking highly suspicious and swinging a pocket watch from one of his paws. He's trying very hard to conceal something behind himself."

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Alisha Ober Designs
Alisha Ober Designs
Children's Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alisha Ober Designs

View profile
    • Like