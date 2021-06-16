Alisha Ober Designs

Uncertain Wizard

Uncertain Wizard cat octopus kidlit childrens illustration procreate illustration
This was a #DrawMoor drawing prompt from Twitter:

"An ancient sorcerer is casting a spell and looking nervous as something bizarre emerges from the smoke."

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Children's Illustration
