Blackbird's Be Good People

Blackbird's Be Good People equity blm last prisoner project blackbird weed apparel merch branding shirt tshirt cannabis
A merchandise line designed for Blackbird. Design, creative direction and photography by me. Proceeds for these pieces directly donated to Last Prisoner Project. https://bit.ly/3gMMnRb

