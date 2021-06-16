Tropical CBD Labels

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here is a recent CBD label design concept created for Mark Andy Inc. They are one of the largest manufacturers in the world in flexo printing equipment, and wanted some unique CBD labels to show off at trade shows.
Had a lot of fun designing & illustrating this one!