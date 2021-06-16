Joe Till

Tropical CBD Labels

Joe Till
Joe Till
Hire Me
  • Save
Tropical CBD Labels pastelcolors packagingdesign tropical illustration cbd packaging labels
Download color palette

Here is a recent CBD label design concept created for Mark Andy Inc. They are one of the largest manufacturers in the world in flexo printing equipment, and wanted some unique CBD labels to show off at trade shows.

Had a lot of fun designing & illustrating this one!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Joe Till
Joe Till
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joe Till

View profile
    • Like