Canice J. James

Louis Brothers Store Ecommerce Store

Canice J. James
Canice J. James
  • Save
Louis Brothers Store Ecommerce Store agency caribbean ecommerce mockup website store branding
Download color palette

UI/UX Design and Ecommerce Website Development for Louis Brother Stores. The brand's unique selling point was their vast and varied inventory - which led me to focus on blazing fast search and intuitive categorization.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Canice J. James
Canice J. James

More by Canice J. James

View profile
    • Like