Tuka Daniel

TJ WINES Web Design Concept

Tuka Daniel
Tuka Daniel
  • Save
TJ WINES Web Design Concept web design ux ui typography logo identity art direction branding
TJ WINES Web Design Concept web design ux ui typography logo identity art direction branding
Download color palette
  1. TJ WINES_CAMPAIGN (Dribbble).jpg
  2. TJ WINES_CAMPAIGN (Dribbble)2.jpg

TJ WINES is an independent wine retailer located in St. Ives, Cambridgeshire. This is a rebrand / website design concept for web and mobile.

For full design visit: https://tdc-dsgn.myportfolio.com/web-mobile-tjwines-website-concept

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Tuka Daniel
Tuka Daniel

More by Tuka Daniel

View profile
    • Like