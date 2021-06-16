Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Big Bear Brewery - Brand Toolkit

Brand toolkit for Big Bear Brewery concept. The toolkit emphasise's the brewery's tag line.

The main icon combines a bear (namesake) and a hops plant (brewing).
