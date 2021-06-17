Kim Goodwin is the author of the bestselling book, “Designing for the Digital Age.” This book, my designers, is the complete handbook for an entire profession. Go out; buy it; read it. Her work on goal-directed design is just so spot on and definitely precedes the focus on goals (or jobs) within the jobs framework. My copy of the book is very dog-earned and well-worn. Post-It Notes stick out from the pages, reminding me that I once studied its pages like a sacred manuscript.

Kim works with clients to provide creative leadership and management consultants. She helps clients with all aspects of building or improving internal design, research, and product strategy capabilities. She proposes organizational structures, processes, staffing plans, and culture change strategies. She evangelizes the value of design and leads user research, product strategy, and design work. Kim has also worked at such organizations as Cooper, PatientsLikeMe, and HealthDesk Corporation.

Kim is well known for her writings:

Designing for the Digital Age: How to Create Human-Centered Products and Services (2009).