Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liam Forsyth

Digitise Recipe Wireframe

Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Hire Me
  • Save
Digitise Recipe Wireframe cookbook chef cook recipe ux app design wire wireframe app buttons ui iphone
Download color palette

(View full screen to see whole image)

Wireframing out a recipe app. 🧑‍🍳

The text selection in iOS 15's camera is crazy. I'd love to see something like this where you could digitise recipes, automatically picking out details like durations and turning them into timers for users.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liam Forsyth

View profile
    • Like