Allie Sasso

Turning Data into Coaching

Allie Sasso
Allie Sasso
  • Save
Turning Data into Coaching data vis dashboards dashboard product design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

A dashboard turning data around KPIs into a holistic view of the coaching process.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Allie Sasso
Allie Sasso

More by Allie Sasso

View profile
    • Like