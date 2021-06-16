Brandenstein / Agency Brand Design / Social Impact Businesses

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Brandenstein is a branding studio that collaborates with social impact businesses by offering an all-in-one branding package that aids them in aligning all stakeholders and connecting with their audience faster.

Illustrations created by Gabriela Gurgui

See for yourself 👉 Brandenstein's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

