Brand Design | Kromatik - Visual Identity

Kromatik is a community for Spanish-speaking designers on the Discord platform, for all kind of designers, from those who are starting in the world of design to the most experienced designers, it was created to grow the culture of design in the community of Spanish-speaking designers, also, Kromatik wants to generate a collective knowledge base, which is being built together, on resources, tips, advice, doubts, etc. and it is a space where we help each other, we all contribute and we learn from each other.

This was part of the Visual Identity development for Kromatik.

As a personal social project, my main roles were: Founder, User Experience Manager, Branding designer, and Communications Strategist.