Rent a yacht for your trip

Viktoria
Viktoria
Rent a yacht for your trip web ux ui
Web site that offers yacht rent should bring about the sense of comport, joy and relaxation. So I chose white (=relaxation) and light blue (=sky, water) colours.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
UI/UX designer
