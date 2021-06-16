alex pufan

Cosmetics Store logo

Cosmetics Store logo lines art face geometric store outlook look healthcare cosmetics branding logo
A small start-up specialized in koreean cosmetics from Romania.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
„A circle looks at a square and sees a badly made circle.“

