Project management app

Hello Designers👋
As we all know, because of covid the whole globe came to work from home. And working from home is little bit hard to manage the project on one path. We all aware with lots of Project management software but here is another one with easy experience design where you can manage your project with your thumbs. These are initial screens, others are on track.
Share your love ❤️
https://basitkhan.design/
Have an Idea?
Send your mail here 💌- hello@basitkhan.design
Join me on Instagram : @Basit.akhan