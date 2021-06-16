Basit A. khan 👋

Project management app

Project management app employee job home work management project application remote 3d illustration app ux ui
As we all know, because of covid the whole globe came to work from home. And working from home is little bit hard to manage the project on one path. We all aware with lots of Project management software but here is another one with easy experience design where you can manage your project with your thumbs. These are initial screens, others are on track.
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
