Legal and accounting services logo.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
From the brief: "Simplicity. Without pretentiousness and excesses ... formality. Seriousness. Rigor. We are magic that can work wonders with business, help solve problems and find a way out of a difficult situation in the work of enterprises."
Description for the logo: Since the company positions itself as being able to find a way out of a difficult situation in terms of the services offered, the logo contains the idea of a labyrinth, where there are dead ends and a way out. The labyrinth is made in the form of the first letters of the words of the name L and A. By capturing the original idea of the sign, a person remembers it well.