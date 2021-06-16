Legal and accounting services logo.

From the brief: "Simplicity. Without pretentiousness and excesses ... formality. Seriousness. Rigor. We are magic that can work wonders with business, help solve problems and find a way out of a difficult situation in the work of enterprises."

Description for the logo: Since the company positions itself as being able to find a way out of a difficult situation in terms of the services offered, the logo contains the idea of ​​a labyrinth, where there are dead ends and a way out. The labyrinth is made in the form of the first letters of the words of the name L and A. By capturing the original idea of ​​the sign, a person remembers it well.