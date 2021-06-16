Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cleon Morais

Breath of the Clouds

Cleon Morais
Cleon Morais
  • Save
Breath of the Clouds sky clouds e3 2021 nintendo switch breath of the wild the legend of zelda zelda nintendo fanart digital art illustration
Download color palette

On June 15 (yesterday), a new teaser of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch came out and I wanted to make a fanart from the scene where Link falls from the clouds.

Cleon Morais
Cleon Morais

More by Cleon Morais

View profile
    • Like