Mithrill, the alter ego.

Mithrill, the alter ego. pcp hhtm hip hop tm romania underground music hip-hop rap
An letter based logo representing an aggressive M for my underground music project.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
„A circle looks at a square and sees a badly made circle.“

