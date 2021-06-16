Titus Smith

Apprenticeship pt 4

Well, this is the last entry (for now). Everything I've learned (so far) about apprenticeships and how they work. I hope some of you will strongly consider doing this for your own businesses. I'm an open book. Gimme a shout with questions. Read it here: https://www.notion.so/thehideout/The-Apprenticeship-Program-part-4-de58785969ac4f7bb274a063be682fc2

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
