Mosope Aderibigbe

Chat App UI

Mosope Aderibigbe
Mosope Aderibigbe
  • Save
Chat App UI
Download color palette

I designed the User Interface for a chat app, which allows users to be able to Pin important conversations, delete conversations just by swiping. This was an activity given by Creative Ferry Academy - UI/UX Design Advance Class

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Mosope Aderibigbe
Mosope Aderibigbe

More by Mosope Aderibigbe

View profile
    • Like