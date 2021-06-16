Vinay Singh

Education Website | BE360.co

Vinay Singh
Vinay Singh
  • Save
Education Website | BE360.co adobe xd multi-color multicolor educational portal kids website education website ui ux ux design ui design website design
Download color palette

BE360 is an educational platform where students can learn extra skills online and offline. Here my responsibility was to research and design UI UX for multiple user roles like parents, students, trainer, program owner, and super admin.

URL: https://be360.co/

Vinay Singh
Vinay Singh

More by Vinay Singh

View profile
    • Like