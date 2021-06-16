Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DVOR - Logo

DVOR - Logo
Logo designed for DVOR, a crossfit gym 🏋️.
We decided to use the classic calisthenic bar that can be found in every sports ground to represent overcoming the limits of our physical capabilities.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
