Naveen Yellamelli

Windows 11 File Transfer UI Redesign (Fluent Design) light theme

Naveen Yellamelli
Naveen Yellamelli
  • Save
Windows 11 File Transfer UI Redesign (Fluent Design) light theme adobe xd interaction design uiux ui design azure cloud file transfer concept windows apps windows microsoft windows 11
Download color palette

Windows 11 File Transfer Dialog UI Redesign Concept (LIGHT) with Fluent Design Guidelines.

Windows 10 file transfer ui 4x
Rebound of
Windows 10 File Transfer UI Redesign (Fluent Design) light theme
By Naveen Yellamelli
Naveen Yellamelli
Naveen Yellamelli

More by Naveen Yellamelli

View profile
    • Like