Cinostudio

Obsidian Photo Effect - Photoshop Action

Cinostudio
Cinostudio
Obsidian Photo Effect - Photoshop Action photo effects photo effect photoshop effects photoshop effect photoshop actions photoshop action photoshop motion graphics graphic design 3d animation illustration design effect realistic professional digital photomanipulation manipulation action
1 ATN File. (action). 1 ABR file (brush). 1 PAT file (texture). 1 GRD file (gradients). 1 Help Files. Non-destructive action. Well Arranged Layers. Layers Are Adjustable. Works in the following versions: CS6, CC+ Works only on the English version of the Photoshop Images in Preview Are Not Included. The action works on images with a size of 3000 pixels and above.

YouTube Tutorial - https://youtu.be/ur3CLdbwuNw

Cinostudio
Cinostudio

