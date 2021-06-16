Tuly Dhar

Makeup Girl

Tuly Dhar
Tuly Dhar
  • Save
Makeup Girl adobe illustrator concept ui adobexd design tuly dhar
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

What are you doing today?

Makeup Girl UI (Concept). Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)

If you like to shot don't forget to press "L" <3

View on Behance

Follow Me on Dribbble | Behance

---------------------------------------------------------------

-Looking for a designer for your project? Say hi at tulidhar332@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Tuly Dhar
Tuly Dhar

More by Tuly Dhar

View profile
    • Like