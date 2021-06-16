Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leah Dahlgren

Brand Identity for Lilypond Workshop

Brand Identity for Lilypond Workshop shop pattern floral lily identity logo branding illustrator icon design
Logos + color palette for an upcoming small business of mine!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
