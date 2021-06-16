Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dale Hughes

Floating house and a paper plane.

Dale Hughes
Dale Hughes
  • Save
Floating house and a paper plane. pop out textured effect papercutout vector illustration icon flat design flat design
Download color palette

Using some of the techniques i learned during a course by Fugstrator.

Dale Hughes
Dale Hughes

More by Dale Hughes

View profile
    • Like