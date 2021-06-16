Grow Kit Packaging Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mission: to design packaging for the grow kits as well. A DIY kit that is bright, colourful, and would stand out in the market. The client had drawn up an idea of having all the microgreens, vegetables they sell as illustrations on the front cover. We incorporated this idea by creating custom digital illustrations with a fun gradient ribbon. Since the brand is eco-friendly and the product container is reusable, we decided to save paper and have the instructions on the packaging sleeve at the back. These colourful instructions were illustrated digitally in-house.The final packaging design was rendered in 3d. These grow kits became an attraction on the shelves in hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and were very popular as an online purchase