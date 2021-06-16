Grow Kit Packaging Design

Mission: to design packaging for the grow kits as well. A DIY kit that is bright, colourful, and would stand out in the market. The client had drawn up an idea of having all the microgreens, vegetables they sell as illustrations on the front cover. We incorporated this idea by creating custom digital illustrations with a fun gradient ribbon. Since the brand is eco-friendly and the product container is reusable, we decided to save paper and have the instructions on the packaging sleeve at the back. These colourful instructions were illustrated digitally in-house.The final packaging design was rendered in 3d. These grow kits became an attraction on the shelves in hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and were very popular as an online purchase