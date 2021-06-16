Daria Ovsanikova

Cat food packaging

Daria Ovsanikova
Daria Ovsanikova
  • Save
Cat food packaging logo illustration kids illustration character design character development design packaging design packaging digital illustration character children illustration
Download color palette

My portfolio you can see on Behance

Daria Ovsanikova
Daria Ovsanikova

More by Daria Ovsanikova

View profile
    • Like