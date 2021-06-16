Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Botstack.app Logo

Botstack.app Logo branding flat minimal illustration vector computer data symbol icon kerning typography bold modern bot discord technology hosting design logo
Botstack.app is an online free discord bot hosting service. This was my first time kerning the text to help the flow of the logo.

