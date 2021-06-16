Ariel Kassulke 2021 Photography Branding Assets

Brand assets created for Milwaukee-based photographer Ariel Kassulke as part of a 2021 rebrand

Given that her work is a blend of retro aesthetics and contemporary techniques, these graphical elements draw inspiration from the 1970s and place an emphasis on the eyes of her subjects as she specializes in portraiture.

A combomark, icon, lettermark, and wordmark logo were all created in order to comprehensively utilize the elements across multiple platforms.