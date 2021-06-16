Calendar || Manage Training Activity

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Pair/Unpair sessions || "Activity Calendar" The most important screen of the Pillar training app. We're always looking for ways to improve our products' user experience, which includes keeping a close eye on their accessibility.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome😍
_
Let's have a chat about your idea. 🤟
akash.ux@gmail.com
Thank you!!