Exist | Black Tee | Preorder

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a new few new tees up for preorder! Here's 1 of 3. I'm really stoked for these because I haven't made a new collection since 2019.
All will ship in 3-4 weeks. Free mystery sticker with all preorders!
__
Details:
• Available in sizes S-XL.
• All printed on Comfort Colors 1717
• All tees include the red woven bottom hem tag.
__
US Shipping:
Free shipping, order through the shop as always. If you order stickers or something everything will ship with your preorder.
__
Outside the US?
Message me on Instagram (@redhalftone), let me know which items (and sizes) you want. I’ll let you know how much shipping will be and I’ll place your order manually.