Exist | Black Tee | Preorder

I have a new few new tees up for preorder! Here's 1 of 3. I'm really stoked for these because I haven't made a new collection since 2019.

All will ship in 3-4 weeks. Free mystery sticker with all preorders!
__
Details:
• Available in sizes S-XL.
• All printed on Comfort Colors 1717
• All tees include the red woven bottom hem tag.
__
US Shipping:
Free shipping, order through the shop as always. If you order stickers or something everything will ship with your preorder.
__
Outside the US?
Message me on Instagram (@redhalftone), let me know which items (and sizes) you want. I’ll let you know how much shipping will be and I’ll place your order manually.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
