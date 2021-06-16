Herkings - Minimalis & Modern Serif Font

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Herkings is a serif based font with unique lowercase & uppercase that will make your design looks minimalist yet modern. You can use this font for any purpose, especially for logotype. This font also suitable for branding. You can mix and match the uppercase and lowercase to make your logo more unique and stand-out. This font also support multi language!