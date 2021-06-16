Biodome Concert Poster | Fortunate Youth | Roaring Camp, CA

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Broke out the iPad: Sketched in Procreate, vectorized in Adobe Fresco, then completed in Adobe Illustrator on desktop. It took a few iterations to land on this palette but I am happy with the tropical summer vibe that resulted - even if they do all look like semi-realistic Simpsons characters. Just 6 colors, separated for silkscreen printing and metallic print foil posters.
Something like this gets really complicated, so layer organization is key to prevent pulling your own hair out when hiding/showing/coloring layers. Layers were grouped as "line-work", "highlights", "shadow", and "color fills" for each item in the illustration. This naming convention was maintained to isolate these elements during the illustration process and also for potential future animations.