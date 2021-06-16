Pranjal Medhi

#ExpressChargeYourCampaign ad campaign

#ExpressChargeYourCampaign ad campaign
Expro is a Mobile accessories company based on Delhi, India. #ExpressChargeYourDevice by Expro is the first social media ad campaign by them to emphasize the quick charging technology of Expro cables and adapters. I created some contrasting posters along with some catchy slogans to catch eyes of customers on social media. I have illustrated the different styles of cables and adapters instead of using the same old boring product cutout.
Concept and Design by @pranjaldraws
Copywriter by @Roshmi

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
