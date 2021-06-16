ExpressChargeYourCampaign ad campaign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Expro is a Mobile accessories company based on Delhi, India. #ExpressChargeYourDevice by Expro is the first social media ad campaign by them to emphasize the quick charging technology of Expro cables and adapters. I created some contrasting posters along with some catchy slogans to catch eyes of customers on social media. I have illustrated the different styles of cables and adapters instead of using the same old boring product cutout.
Concept and Design by @pranjaldraws
Copywriter by @Roshmi
Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/pranjaldraws/