Sarah Locklair

Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Poster

Sarah Locklair
Sarah Locklair
  • Save
Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Poster bohemian rhapsody queen poster movie poster movie vector logo illustrator illustration graphic design design color branding adobe
Download color palette

I was asked to remake a movie poster for one of my favorite movies.

Sarah Locklair
Sarah Locklair

More by Sarah Locklair

View profile
    • Like