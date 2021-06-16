Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nash character vector design illustration
A ninja flash.

Nash :)

Combined the red for high speed power and ninja look and sword.

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
