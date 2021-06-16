Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Dashboard | 100KM in 30 Days

User Dashboard | 100KM in 30 Days ui ux sports dashboard sport dashboard sports ui pink dashboard dashboard web web design web ui user panel user dashboard admin panel dashboard ux dashboard
100km in 30Days is an Ireland-based initiative. It is a community-based event which raises fund for breast cancer research.

I am the designer and HTML developer of its Website, Dashboard and other internal pages. I tried making this dashboard very clean and simple with sporty touch, where user can log their activity, track their progress and leaderboards.

URL: https://www.100kin30days.ie/

