Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kate Sekunova

Course Dashboard

Kate Sekunova
Kate Sekunova
  • Save
Course Dashboard app illustration ill card ui admin learning education design concept dashboard userexperience
Download color palette

Hi guys,
This is my latest work on the Course Dashboard. Hope you guys like it. If you have any feedback, drop it in the comment section.
Press L to show some love.

Thank you!

Kate Sekunova
Kate Sekunova

More by Kate Sekunova

View profile
    • Like