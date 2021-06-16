Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
julie rocha

Straight outta catnip

julie rocha
julie rocha
Hire Me
  • Save
Straight outta catnip graphic design portrait pets design animals animation illustration
Download color palette

These cats have listened to wayy to much N.W.A :) a client of mine told me about her cats there personalities and that she wanted them to be "gangsta" this is what i came up with ! From the cat condos in the back to the smashing of the rat and capnip bag i feel this was very fitting.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
julie rocha
julie rocha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by julie rocha

View profile
    • Like