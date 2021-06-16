Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
julie rocha

DELIRIOUS

julie rocha
julie rocha
DELIRIOUS graphic design branding portrait design animation illustration
Connected with bay area artist delirious to make him into a GTA grand theft auto character . Being a musician myself i love that the music and art bring us together through expression with words or with images they both tell a story.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
julie rocha
julie rocha
