"Woman in Blue" by Jackson Dainty
24”x30"
"I followed my shadow,
moving lazily over the sidewalk,
passing people taking in the day…
Out of the corner of my eye
I was taken by surprise,
a beautiful, brown-skinned mannequin
posing in Macy’s window.
Her eyes fixed on me
from beneath her stylish, brimmed hat,
like the rich ladies wear at horse track.
She was stunning
the longer she held my attention…
her infectious persona,
penetrated my consciousness,
almost believing she was real.
The sun flashed off the glass,
while the sounds of the city faded…
her slender blue figure transposed before me
into an organic environment
I became lost in the moment
soaring in space
no sense of reality
in a mannequin dream."
— Jackson Dainty
Original Acrylic on Canvas, Unframed: $2,900
If you are interested in the original piece, please email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325
Fine Art Giclée* on Canvas, Unframed: $900
Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.
* What is a Fine Art Giclée?
A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.
Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.
A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.
Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.
The artist Jackson Dainty is happy to talk to you, whether you have any questions about his art or are interested in purchasing this piece. Please contact Jackson directly—he's a cool guy! Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325
You are welcome to visit Jackson Dainty's website:
www.jacksondainty.com