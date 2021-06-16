"Woman in Blue" by Jackson Dainty

24”x30"

"I followed my shadow,

moving lazily over the sidewalk,

passing people taking in the day…

Out of the corner of my eye

I was taken by surprise,

a beautiful, brown-skinned mannequin

posing in Macy’s window.

Her eyes fixed on me

from beneath her stylish, brimmed hat,

like the rich ladies wear at horse track.

She was stunning

the longer she held my attention…

her infectious persona,

penetrated my consciousness,

almost believing she was real.

The sun flashed off the glass,

while the sounds of the city faded…

her slender blue figure transposed before me

into an organic environment

I became lost in the moment

soaring in space

no sense of reality

in a mannequin dream."

— Jackson Dainty

​​​​​​​

Original Acrylic on Canvas, Unframed: $2,900

If you are interested in the original piece, please email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325

Fine Art Giclée* on Canvas, Unframed: $900

Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.

* What is a Fine Art Giclée?

A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.

Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.

A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.

Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.

The artist Jackson Dainty is happy to talk to you, whether you have any questions about his art or are interested in purchasing this piece.

You are welcome to visit Jackson Dainty's website:

