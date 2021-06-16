Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yenniverdesign

Wendell Borton

yenniverdesign
yenniverdesign
  • Save
Wendell Borton yellow springfield wendell borton borton wendell simpsons polygon lowpolyart the simpsons low poly lowpolygon lowpoly inkscape
Download color palette

First shown when he threw up on a bus ride after Bart patted him on the back in Homer's Odyssey.⁠

yenniverdesign
yenniverdesign

More by yenniverdesign

View profile
    • Like