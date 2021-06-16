"Inspired Tibetan Ceremonial Coat" by Jackson Dainty

30”x40"

"I, for a number of years,

I have become interested in the art of different cultures

how they express their beliefs and their heritage through their art.

In my research of the Tibetan culture

I’ve found they are extraordinary artists

in different mediums and created colorful collages,

brocaded on the sleeves of ceremonial jackets

during the 17th-19th centuries.

This painting is inspired

by their ceremonial jackets,

I rendered as a coat,

in my artistic style

with similar symbolism

worn by Tibetan Noblemen.

I gave this painting a rather formal title…

Inspired Tibetan Ceremonial Coat"

— Jackson Dainty

​​​​​​​

Original Acrylic on Canvas, Unframed: $5,500

If you are interested in the original of this beautiful, Tibetan-inspired piece, please email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325

Fine Art Giclee* on Canvas, Unframed: $1,100

Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.

* What is a Fine Art Giclée?

A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.

Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.

A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.

Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.

The artist Jackson Dainty is happy to talk to you, whether you have any questions about his art or are interested in purchasing this piece. Please contact Jackson directly—he's a cool guy! Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325

