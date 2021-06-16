"A View by the Bridge" by Jackson Dainty

18”x36”

"The Stone Arch Bridge Art Festival in Minneapolis takes place every summer around Father’s Day weekend. This painting is my version of the famous landmark bridge the festival is based on which was originally constructed by the great railroad baron James J. Hill at the turn of 20th century." — Jackson Dainty

Fine Art Giclée* on Canvas, Unframed: $950

Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.

Original Acrylic on Canvas: SOLD

* What is a Fine Art Giclée?

A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.

Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.

A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.

Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.

