Hédi T.

LOGOFOLIO 2020

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Hire Me
  • Save
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
LOGOFOLIO 2020 behance plant chicken tiger whale cat animal logo design motion graphics gif animation animal logo logofolio branding logo procreate illustration graphic design digital art design
Download color palette
  1. D5B9294D-8EEB-436C-A236-45FB43633C15.jpeg
  2. EA6D0210-4F48-4E40-893A-DDBB63A5752A.jpeg
  3. IMG_5119.gif
  4. E9A4A948-8D04-466B-B225-E1A5804F90C6.jpeg
  5. IMG_5118.gif
  6. 148E425D-37EA-4A1E-BDA5-1EE92A2785E8.jpeg
  7. 50BA6964-C5E5-4C2B-A5D8-76097695F2CF.jpeg
  8. A1CA6D11-6D3A-42A1-A1AB-910E6D63FEA8.jpeg

I compiled the logos I created in 2020. I realized they’re mostly animal inspired ones, but I hope the little animations mix it up a bit. Some of the names are in Hungarian. ‘Vak tyúk’ means blind chicken. This one is supposed to be a visual translation of a Hungarian saying: “Vak tyúk is talál szemet” which translates to
“Even a blind chicken can find a piece of grain” but in Hungarian the word “szem” also means eye, hence the the little animation when the ‘grain’ opens its ‘eye’.
The othe one, ‘tigrincs’ is a mix up between to words ‘tigris’= 🐅 tiger & ‘narancs’= 🍊 orange. As it was made for an orange fizzy drink.

Take a look at the full project on Behance as well:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121559603/LOGOFOLIO-2020

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hédi T.

View profile
    • Like