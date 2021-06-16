Queen Chalkfoam is a fun, unique serif font that can be used for all chalkboard quotes or teaching material! Its authentic look and feel will add a personal and realistic feel to your designs.

Download Now:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/queen-chalkfoam/

check out our other product:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/iyhulmonsta/ref/237051/