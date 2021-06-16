🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Metropolis Somewhere" by Jackson Dainty
24”x36”
"While riding the bus through downtown one day,
looking out the window,
I observed the tall stone and glass buildings lining the streets— reached up
pulled the cord for a stop request.
What was it about the city that seemed different
as I walked in and out of the shadows of the prodigious skyscrapers?
I took a moment to reflect
my mind curiously flashed back to another time…
or perhaps another place in time.
Riding home I sketched, in a little book,
a city somewhere in the distant passages of my mind."
— Jackson Dainty
Original Acrylic on Canvas, Unframed: $4,500
If you are interested in the original piece, please email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325
Fine Art Giclée* on Canvas, Unframed: $950
Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.
* What is a Fine Art Giclée?
A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.
Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.
A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.
Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.
The artist Jackson Dainty is happy to talk to you, whether you have any questions about his art or are interested in purchasing this piece. Please contact Jackson directly—he's a cool guy! Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325
You are welcome to visit Jackson Dainty's website:
www.jacksondainty.com