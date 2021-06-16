"Metropolis Somewhere" by Jackson Dainty

24”x36”

"While riding the bus through downtown one day,

looking out the window,

I observed the tall stone and glass buildings lining the streets— reached up

pulled the cord for a stop request.

What was it about the city that seemed different

as I walked in and out of the shadows of the prodigious skyscrapers?

I took a moment to reflect

my mind curiously flashed back to another time…

or perhaps another place in time.

Riding home I sketched, in a little book,

a city somewhere in the distant passages of my mind."

— Jackson Dainty

Original Acrylic on Canvas, Unframed: $4,500

If you are interested in the original piece, please email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325



Fine Art Giclée* on Canvas, Unframed: $950

Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325 to order a giclée.

* What is a Fine Art Giclée?

A giclée is a state-of-the art reproduction that gives a vibrant color, rich detail and the appearance of the lush texture of an original painting.

Giclée, a French printmaker’s term for “fine spray”, distinguishes this technique from ordinary offset printing. It also signifies that the process and materials used to create the print were specifically intended for the fine art market.

A giclée is created by a digital printer’s tiny ink jets that spray millions of droplets of water-based ink onto fine archival paper or canvas. These specific inks are carefully selected to assure maximum print longevity.

Giclées are produced one at a time. This intricate printing process can take up to an hour or more for each print on fine archival paper or canvas. The result, a beautifully reproduced work of art with the look and feel of the original painting.

The artist Jackson Dainty is happy to talk to you, whether you have any questions about his art or are interested in purchasing this piece. Please contact Jackson directly—he's a cool guy! Email jackson@jacksondainty.com or text 612-205-6325

You are welcome to visit Jackson Dainty's website:

www.jacksondainty.com